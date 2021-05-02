Puducherry Assembly Election 2021: Counting of votes for Neravy TR Pattinam Vidhan Sabha seat in Puducherry begins at 8 am. While initial trends are likely to be out by 10 am, final results for Neravy TR Pattinam elections will be declared in the evening. Neravy TR Pattinam went to polls on April 6. In 2016, A Geetha of DMK won the Neravy TR Pattinam seat by defeating VMC Sivakumar of AIADMK. Also Read - Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: BJP Takes Lead in Asssam, Bengal in Early Trends

In 2021 Neravy TR Pattinam elections, V.M.C.S. Manoharen of BJP is contesting against M Nagathiyagarajan of DMK.

The winner for Neravy TR Pattinam assembly constituency will be announced today. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates on who's leading, who's trailing, and who will defeat whom to bag the Neravy TR Pattinam seat.

Neravy TR Pattinam Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates:

7.00 am: Counting of votes to begin shortly