Puducherry: The fifteenth legislative assembly election in the union territory of Puducherry was held on 6 April 2021 in a single phase to elect members from 30 constituencies. Vizeaveny V of the Congress won the seat in the last assembly polls in Nettapakkam. The Congress government in Puducherry collapsed following defections to the BJP.

The counting of votes for the seats will begin at 8 am. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 am, the winner of the seat will be announced by the evening today. The key candidates contesting from Nettapakkam are M Paranthaman (BSP), P Rajavelu (AINRC), V Vizeaveny (INC), D Govury (NTK), M Selvam (AMMK), and B Gnanaoly (MNM).