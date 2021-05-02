Puducherry Assembly Election 2021: Counting of votes for Ossudu Vidhan Sabha seat in Puducherry begins at 8 am. While initial trends are likely to be out by 10 am, final results for Ossudu elections will be declared in the evening. Ossudu went to polls on April 6. In 2016, E. Theeppainthan of Congress won the Ossudu seat by defeating Sai J Saravanan Kumar of BJP. Also Read - Assembly Election 2021 Results: How To Check Results of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry Polls on ECI Website And App | Step-by-Step Guide Here

In 2021 Ossudu elections, Sai J Saravanan Kumar of BJP is contesting against Karthikeyan of Congress.

The winner for Ossudu assembly constituency will be announced today. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates on who's leading, who's trailing, and who will defeat whom to bag the Ossudu seat.

Ossudu Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates:

8.01 am: Counting of votes begins

7.00 am: Counting of votes to begin shortly