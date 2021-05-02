Puducherry Assembly Election 2021: Counting of votes for Ozhukarai Vidhan Sabha seat in Puducherry begins at 8 am. While initial trends are likely to be out by 10 am, final results for Ozhukarai elections will be declared in the evening. Ozhukarai went to polls on April 6. In 2016, MNR. Balan of Congress won the Ozhukarai seat by defeating N.G. Pannirselvam of AINRC. Also Read - Assembly Election 2021 Results: How To Check Results of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry Polls on ECI Website And App | Step-by-Step Guide Here

In 2021 Ozhukarai elections, N.G. Pannir Selvam of AINRC is contesting against R. Sheeshapillai of BSP.

The winner for Ozhukarai assembly constituency will be announced today.

Ozhukarai Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates:

7.00 am: Counting of votes to begin shortly