Puducherry Election Results 2021 Winners Full List: The Union Territory of Puducherry is set to get a new government as counting of votes for Puducherry Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2021 is underway. Results are being declared but counting for many seats is still underway so the final results will be declared by evening. Note: The Election Commission has not declared all the winners yet, these are candidates who are leading/trailing on the seats they are contesting from. However, we are updating the winners for each seat as soon as the results are being announced.

Over 10 lakh voters casted their votes for Puducherry Assembly Polls 2021 in a single phase on April 6. The total voter turnout in 2021 Puducherry elections was 81.69 per cent. The fight for the 30-member Puducherry Assembly was majorly between the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) consisting of Congress, DMK, CPI, VCK and an Independent, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprising of All India N.R. Congress, BJP and AIADMK.

The Congress, which was ruling the UT, was unseated after many of its MLAs defected to the BJP earlier this year, forcing Chief Minister V Narayansamy to resign after his government was reduced to minority. Puducherry is currently under President's rule but after results are declared today, it will be clear which party will form the next government.

The key candidates for Puducherry Election 2021 are AINRC chief N Rangaswamy, who is contesting from two seats – Yanam and Thattanchavady. AIADMK leaders A Anbalagan and Om Sakthi Segar are contesting from Uppalam and Orleanpet seats respectively. Puducherry Congress chief AV Subramanian is fighting Puducherry election 2021 from his hometown Karaikal North.

Here is the complete list of winners and runner ups in Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021: