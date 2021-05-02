Puducherry Election Results 2021 Winners Full List: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to form the next government in Puducherry with a majority. Final results for Puducherry Assembly Election 2021 were declared for all 30 Assembly seats of Puducherry on Sunday night in which the NDA won 16 seats (majority mark). The NDA in Puducherry consists of the All India N.R. Congress, which contested in 16 of the Union Territory’s 30 seats, the BJP nine and the AIADMK five. While AINRC bagged 10 seats, BJP won 6 seats. The UPA won 8 seats with DMK winning 6 seats and Congress 2. Also Read - Indira Nagar Election Result 2021: V Aroumougame of AINRC Bags Seat

Here is the complete list of winners and runner ups in Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021: Also Read - Yanam Election Result 2021: Independent Candidate Defeats AINRC Chief N Rangaswamy