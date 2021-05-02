Puducherry Election Results 2021 Winners Full List: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to form the next government in Puducherry with a majority. Final results for Puducherry Assembly Election 2021 were declared for all 30 Assembly seats of Puducherry on Sunday night in which the NDA won 16 seats (majority mark). The NDA in Puducherry consists of the All India N.R. Congress, which contested in 16 of the Union Territory’s 30 seats, the BJP nine and the AIADMK five. While AINRC bagged 10 seats, BJP won 6 seats. The UPA won 8 seats with DMK winning 6 seats and Congress 2. Also Read - Indira Nagar Election Result 2021: V Aroumougame of AINRC Bags Seat

Here is the complete list of winners and runner ups in Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021:

S. NoConstituency NameWINNERParty RUNNER UPPartyMargin of VotesResult Status
1MannadipetA. NamassivayamBJPA. KrishnanDMK2750Declared
2ThirubhuvanaiP. AngalaneIndependentB. KobigaAINRC2359Declared
3OussuduSai J Saravanan KumarBJPKarthikeyanCongress1880Declared
4MangalamDjeacoumar CAIINRCSun. KumaravelDMK2751Declared
5VillianurR. SivaDMKS.V. SugumaranAINRC6950Declared
6OzhukaraiM. SivasankarIndependentN.G. Pannir SelvamAINRC819Declared
7KadirgamamS RameshAINRCP. SelvanadaneCongress12246Declared
8Indira NagarV. AroumougameAINRCM. KannanCongress18531Declared
9ThattanchavadyN RangaswamyAINRCSethu SelvamCPI5456Declared
10Kamaraj NagarA JohnkumarBJPM.O.H.F. ShajahanCongress7229Declared
11LawspetM. VaithianathanCongressV. SaminathanBJP5701Declared
12KalapetP.M.L. Kalyanasundaram BJPA. Senthil @ RameshIndependent3508Declared
13MuthialpetJ. Prakash KumarIndependentVaiyapuri ManikandanAIADMK934Declared
14Raj BhavanK. LakshminarayananAINRCS.P. SivakumarDMK3732Declared
15OupalamAnnibal KennedyDMKA. AnbalaganAIADMK4780Declared
16OrleampethG. Nehru @ KuppusamyIndependentS. GopalDMK2093Declared
17NellithopeRichards JohnkumarBJPV. CartigueyaneDMK496Declared
18MudaliarpetL. SambathDMKA. BaskarAIADMK4179Declared
19AriankuppamR. Baskar @ DatchanamourttyAINRCT. DjeamourthyCongress6418Declared
20ManavelyEmbalam Selvam @ R.SelvamBJPR.K.R. AnantharamanCongress8123Declared
21EmbalamU LakshmikandhanAINRCM CandassamyCongress2240Declared
22NettapakkamP RajaveluAINRCV VizeavenyCongress6638Declared
23BahourR SenthilkumarDMKN DhanavelouAINRC211Declared
24NedungaduChandira PriyangaAINRCA. MarimuthuCongress2214Declared
25ThirunallarPR. SivaIndependentS. RajasekaranBJP1380Declared
26Karaikal NorthP.R.N. ThirumuruganAINRCA.V. SubramanianCongress135Declared
27Karaikal SouthA.M.H. NazimDMKK.A.U.Assana MarecarAIADMK12034Declared
28Neravy T.R. PattinamM NagathiyagarajanDMKV.M.C.S. ManoharenBJP5511Declared
29MaheRamesh ParambathCongressN. HaridasanIndependent300Declared
30YanamGollapalli Srinivas AshokIndependentN RangaswamyAINRC655Declared
