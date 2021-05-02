Puducherry Assembly Election 2021: Counting of votes for Villianur Vidhan Sabha seat in Puducherry is underway. While initial trends are likely to be out by 10 am, final results for Villianur elections will be declared in the evening. Villianur went to polls on April 6. In 2016, A.Namassivayam of Congress won the Villianur seat by defeating Jayakumar of AINRC. Also Read - Assembly Election 2021 Results: How To Check Results of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry Polls on ECI Website And App | Step-by-Step Guide Here

In 2021 Villianur elections, S.V. Sugumaran of AINRC is contesting against R. Siva of DMK.

The winner for Villianur assembly constituency will be announced today. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates on who's leading, who's trailing, and who will defeat whom to bag the Villianur seat.

Villianur Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates:

8.01 am: Counting of votes begins

7.00 am: Counting of votes to begin shortly