Patiala: Over 100 Students Test Covid Positive in Patiala’s Govt Medical College. The district administration has asked all students staying at the hostel to vacate their rooms immediately. Patiala DC Sandeep Hans said that all the cases are likely to be of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. This is the second education institution in the state that saw a spike in coronavirus cases. Earlier, 93 students of the Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology in Patiala tested positive for Covid-19.Also Read - Punjab Extends Night Curfew Timings From 8pm - 5 am; Bars, Halls, Gyms Closed | All Details

A retirement party and New Year Eve’s party held on the college campus without following appropriate Covid-19 behaviour is blamed for alarming spike in the cases. Also Read - Punjab CM Announces Relaxation in Night Curfew For Christmas and Shahidi Sabha

Punjab | 102 #COVID19 cases reported in Govt Medical College, Patiala. All the cases are likely to be of the #Omicron variant. The samples have been sent for genome sequencing. Patiala administration has decided to shut all educational institutions: Patiala DC Sandeep Hans pic.twitter.com/dizw2IvxZK — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2022

Punjab Imposes Night Curfew Till Jan 15, Shuts Down Schools And Colleges

In view of a surge in Covid cases, the Punjab government has decided to impose a night curfew across the state to break the chain of transmission. A night curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be imposed in the state till January 15. Besides, schools and colleges will also remain shut amid rising coronavirus cases. The fresh restrictions come into effect after CM Charanjit Singh Channi chaired a review meeting to take stock of the Covid situation in the state amid a high-pitch Assembly poll campaign.

Covid cases in Punjab

Patiala is one of the worst-hit places in Punjab. Patiala and Pathankot districts report about 50 per cent of the state’s total case load in the past week.

Yesterday a person died and 419 fresh COVID cases were surfaced, taking the state’s infection tally to 6,05,922. So far, 16,651 people have died from the infection in the state. The number of active cases rose to 1,741 from 1,369 a day before.

Of fresh cases, Patiala reported 143 infections, followed by 58 in Pathankot, 57 in Ludhiana and 30 in Mohali. Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 75 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 66,136. The death toll stood at 1,079 with as no Covid-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases in the city rose to 383 from 321 on Sunday while the number of recoveries was 64,674.