Amritsar: As many as 125 passengers of Air India’s Italy-Amritsar flight have tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival at Amritsar airport, VK Seth, Airport Director said on Thursday. India on Thursday saw the biggest single-day jump of 495 Omicron cases, taking the total number of infections of the new variant of coronavirus to 2,630. Of the total cases, Maharashtra has the maximum at 797. The country reported 90,928 fresh coronavirus infections, the highest in over 200 days, that pushed its caseload to 3,51,09,286.Also Read - International Flights Latest News: Air India Announces Resumption of Additional Flights to Germany From Jan 19 | Full Schedule Here