New Delhi: With only months lefts for Punjab assembly elections, reports citing sources have said that former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh may float his own new political party. Sources said an announcement regarding the same could be expected as soon as in a day.

They added that nearly a dozen Congress leaders are in touch with Amarinder Singh. Captain is also consulting with his supporters on the next move and will likely meet some of the farmer leaders of Punjab, the sources mentioned.

According to a report in The Tribune, one of Captain's aides said, "He is on his way to forming a party, and going by the current state of affairs in the Punjab Congress, certain leaders are expected to join him.There could be a post-poll alliance. Even if the new party wins 40 seats, the political equations will change. A fractured mandate could lead to President's rule."

This comes amid the ongoing political crisis in the state and infighting in Punjab Congress, which has escalated after Amarinder Singh resigned and a new CM came in his place along with fresh faces in the cabinet.

On Thursday, Amarinder Singh was in Delhi and said he will quit the Congress, which he asserted was going downhill with senior leaders being ignored. But Singh scotched speculation of his joining the BJP.

Meanwhile, Navjot Singh Sidhu will continue as the Punjab Congress chief and a coordination panel is likely to be set up, which is expected to be consulted before any major decisions by the Punjab government in future, party sources said on Thursday.

The decision was reached after an over two-hour meeting at the Punjab Congress Bhavan between Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Sidhu, who had resigned from the post of the state party chief on Tuesday.

The panel may comprise the CM, Navjot Singh Sidhu and a representative of the AICC, the sources said.

The All-India Congress Committee (AICC) is expected to make an announcement in this regard, the sources said.