Fatehgarh Sahib Result LIVE: Counting of votes for 3 assembly segments in the Fatehgarh Sahib district will begin at 8 AM. Fatehgarh Sahib district has three assembly segments—Bassi Pathana, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Amloh. Fatehgarh Sahib went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on February 20, 2022. In 2017, all three seats in the district were won by Indian National Congress candidates. While the two-time MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra represent Fatehgarh Sahib, Congress leader Gurpreet Singh won the last election from Bassi Pathana. The Amloh assembly segment is Congress bastion, as the party has won four back-to-back elections since 2002. Four-time MLA Randeep Singh has won twice from here. This time, Congress chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s brother Dr Manohar Singh has is also in the fray from Bassi Pathana constituency against Congress’ sitting MLA Gurpreet Singh.Also Read - Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly

All necessary arrangements have been made for the counting. The postal ballots will be counted first, and then the votes polled in the EVMs will be counted. While a final picture will be clear by noon, the first trends are expected to pour around 8 am. Follow our updates for the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting centers. Also Read - Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting To Begin Shortly