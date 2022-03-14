Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann has cleared the name of senior advocate Anmol Rattan Singh Sidhu for the position of Punjab Advocate General.Also Read - Bhagwant Mann to Take Oath as Punjab CM on March 16; Swearing-in for Cabinet Ministers to be Held Later

Anmol Rattan Singh Sidhu to be new Punjab Advocate General — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2022

Punjab Advocate-General Deepinder Singh Patwalia submitted his resignation on Friday afternoon.

The position fell vacant after former advocate general Deepinder Singh Patwalia resigned on Friday, a day after AAP won the Punjab Assembly polls with a landslide victory.