New Delhi: A day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday. This comes amid speculation that the former Congress leader could join the BJP.

Just after the meeting between Amarinder Singh and Doval ended, Amit Shah met Doval, sources said.

Delhi: Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh leaves from the residence of NSA Ajit Doval pic.twitter.com/1pusKM9HhO — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021



Amarinder Singh had met BJP leader Amit Shah on Wednesday evening. The meeting lasted for around an hour at Shah’s official residence.

However, after meeting Shah, Singh said that they discussed farmers’ stir. He said he urged Amit Shah to resolve the crisis soon.

On Wednesday, Singh tweeted after the meeting with Shah: “Met Union Home Minister @AmitShah in Delhi. Discussed the prolonged farmers’ agitation against #FarmLaws & urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with repeal of the laws & guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification.”