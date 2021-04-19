Chandigarh: A complete lockdown will be imposed in Punjab’s Mohali, along with Chandigarh and Haryana’s Panchkula on Wednesday on the occasion of Ram Navami to avoid gatherings amid the surging COVID-19 cases in the region. Also Read - Punjab Extends Night Curfew Timings From 8pm - 5 am; Bars, Halls, Gyms Closed | All Details

The decision was announced by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday during a high-level Covid review meeting.

Tri-city lockdown

He said he had received a request from the Chandigarh Advisor for a lockdown in Mohali, as part of a lockdown in the entire tri-city, and the necessary notification would be issued accordingly. The tri-city region refers to Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali.

Amarinder Singh also appealed to people across all other districts in Punjab to avoid gatherings and large celebrations during the festival, in view of the spike in cases.

(With IANS inputs)