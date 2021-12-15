New Delhi: Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday met PCC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu hinting at “possibility” of joining the grand old party. The move comes ahead of legislative assembly elections in Punjab slated for 2022. Sidhu tweeted a picture with the cricketer captioning it as, “Picture loaded with possibilities …. With Bhajji the shining star”. However, no official announcement has been made but the picture does speak a thousand words.Also Read - Will Not Let Farmers Die by Suicide After April 1, Making Plans For Farming: Kejriwal in Punjab

Picture loaded with possibilities …. With Bhajji the shining star pic.twitter.com/5TWhPzFpNl — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) December 15, 2021

