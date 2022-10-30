Amritsar: A wheelchair-bound devotee was not allowed to enter the Sri Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple). The devotee, Inderjeet Singh Dang on Saturday tweeted,” How can someone who’s permanently in a wheelchair supposed to go to Main Darbar without using a wheelchair on the pathway? “I request officials to look into this matter and help to make Darbar Sahib accessible for all.”Also Read - Diwali 2022: Explore These Places In India To Experience A Unique Tinge To The Festival Of Lights

What Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Said

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which looks after the management of temple affairs said that they have 'sevadars' to facilitate devotees. According to the temple committee, in case any pilgrim with a wheelchair, they are helped by Sewadars by lifting them up with their hands and taken to Darbar Sahib.

The SGPC in its reply said," Wheelchair cannot be allowed due to certain reasons. Please ask Sewadar to help to pick the person and help in Darshan."

(2/2) How can someone who’s permanently on wheelchair supposed to go to Main Darbar without using Wheelchair on pathway?

I request officials to look into this matter and help to make Darbar Sahib accessible for all.@PunjabGovtIndia @MSJE_AIC @ArvindKejriwal @BhagwantMann — Inderjeet Singh Dang (@inderjeetdang) October 29, 2022

Devotee Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention

Seeking the Prime Minister’s intervention, Inderjeet Singh Dang said, “This is not a Sikh related issue…This issue is for every wheelchair user who is unable to pay obeisance at Shri Darbar Sahib because of @SGPCAmritsar rule of not allowing wheelchair to the passage. I raised this issue earlier but no response from SGPC.”

“Lot of Sewadars are extremely rude and arrogant and they simply say you can go by yourself or don’t go,” he added. “Also what are the reasons to prohibit wheelchair on pathway? It’s just a plain pathway. I understand not allowing wheelchair inside the Main Darbar but it’s just pathway.”