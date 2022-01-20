Zee Opinion Poll For Punjab’s Doaba: As only a few days are left for Punjab to go to polls, Zee News on Thursday conducted an Opinion Poll to understand the pulse of the voters in Punjab. Zee News has teamed up with DesignBoxed (a political campaign management company, that has a long experience of conducting pre-poll surveys) to know the public opinion before the polls in the state, which are scheduled to be held in single-phase on February 20. Notably, Zee News has conducted Opinion Polls on Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh this week.Also Read - Zee News Opinion Poll For Punjab: Charanjit Singh Channi Emerges As Most Preferred CM Candidate

It should be noted that in the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress had won 77 out of 117 total seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came in second, winning 20 seats and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance had managed to get 18 seats.

Punjab's 117 seats will go to the polls on February 20. And Doaba region has 4 districts and 23 Assembly seats and is considered the most prosperous region of Punjab. Ravidassias are important players in Doaba regionand over 12 Lakh Ravidassias live in Doaba region. It was founded by Baba Sant Pipal Das.

As per the ZEE Opinion Poll, the Congress is projected to get 7-8 seats, SAD 9-11 seats, AAP 3-4 seats and BJP is likely to get only 1-2 seats.

Vote share projection in 2022:

SAD: 33 %

Congress: 30%

AAP: 25%

BJP:7%

Others: 5%

Who would be the most favoured CM candidate:

Charanjit Singh Channi: 35%

Bhagwant Mann: 23%

Captain Amarinder Singh: 4%

Navjot Singh Sidhu: 4

Sukhbir Singh Badal: 22

Congress: 35%

AAP: 12%

All about Doaba region:

Also known as Bist Doab, Doaba is the region of Punjab that lies between the Beas River and the Sutlej River. People of this region are given the demonym Doabia and the dialect of Punjabi spoken in Doaba is called Doabi.

Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: All you need to know

Last week, the Election Commission had announced its decision to postpone the Punjab Assembly Election and now voting in the state will be held on February 20 instead of 14 as originally scheduled. The decision was made after a meeting of the EC to discuss the demands of Punjab’s political parties and leaders to defer the assembly polls in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

COVID protocols for Punjab Assembly Election 2022:

No physical election rallies, roadshows yatras allowed in 5 states till January 15 due to the COVID situation

Physical rallies during campaign, if allowed later, must follow Covid-19 guidelines

Political parties and candidates advised to conduct their election campaign in digital or virtual modes as much as possible

Polling time in all five states to be increased by one hour

No victory procession to be allowed post-results

All personnel on election duty will be doubly-vaccinated and also eligible for precautionary third dose to ensure Covid-safe polls

Methodology And Survey Details

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 117 seats of poll-bound Punjab between December 10, 2021, to January 15, 2022. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision.

The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.