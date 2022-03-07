Zee Exit Poll Punjab LIVE: The exit polls, which will be released after 6.30 pm, will project the likely outcome of the 2022 Punjab assembly election results and not the actual result. The channel has collaborated with DesignBoxed to bring the mini-results before the final outcome on March 10. We will be updating live on Punjab Assembly Election 2022 Exit Poll Results brought by Zee News. An exit poll is a survey of voters conducted by several media organisations outside the polling booths using random sampling methods to forecast the likely outcome of the elections before the results are declared. It purely depends upon the responses of the voters who have exercised their franchise.Also Read - Uttarakhand Exit Poll Results Live Updates: Stay Tuned For The Biggest Predictions on Zee

You can watch the live streaming of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Exit Poll Results HERE

The 16th Punjab Legislative Assembly election saw 1,304 candidates compete for the 117 seats in a multi-cornered contest in which BJP stood separate from Shiromani Akali Dal, its longtime ally.

Punjab went to polls in a single phase on February 20.

The voter turnout in Punjab was marked at 72 per cent, as per the Election Commission of India.

Stay connected with us to get live updates on the Punjab Assembly Election 2022 Exit Poll Results by Zee News. Also Read - Goa Exit Poll Results Live Updates: Stay Tuned For The Most Comprehensive Numbers By Zee DesignBoxed