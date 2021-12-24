Chandigarh: Kapurthala police have arrested the gurudwara caretaker Amarjit Singh on Friday, in connection to the lynching over alleged ‘sacrilege’. According to media reports, Singh was the one who had uploaded a video alleging sacrilege in the gurudwara leading to rising tensions. The caretaker has been arrested and charged with murder. Around 100 unnamed people are also listed in the case; out of which 25 to 30 of them were armed.

This comes shortly after Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that no evidence of sacrilege was found in Kapurthala killing and FIR will also be amended. The matter is being probed, he added. “No evidence has been found about sacrilege at the gurdwara in Nizampur village of Kapurthala district. The young man who was killed had not committed any sacrilege. The first information report (FIR) will be amended and a case of murder will be registered,” Channi said at a press conference in Chandigarh.

Amarjit Singh was detained by the Kapurthala police on the day of lynching but was released on Sunday evening to avert a law and order situation. The police had been maintaining since Sunday that there has been no sacrilege and disrespecting of the Nishan Sahib (a Sikh flag) at the gurdwara.

Kapurthala lynching

On Sunday, a man was lynched to death for allegedly attempting to desecrate Shri Guru Granth Sahib in the Nizampur Gurudwara. Locals claimed that the man tried to escape after being caught by the Gurdwara authorities who handed over the alleged accused to Sikh outfits. The police claimed that the ‘sacrilege’ was brought to light by a video uploaded by Amarjeet Singh. In the visuals, the alleged accused was seen being tied up and thrashed to death by the officials.

Similarly, on December 18, an unknown youth attempted sacrilege in the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple. Caught on CCTV, the man is seen grabbing the golden sword (kirpan) and trying to grab the holy book before being stopped by SGPC officers. He was seen being dragged out of the shrine and later allegedly thrashed by enraged devotees.

Multiple stab wounds on victim’s body

On Thursday, a team of five doctors, entrusted with conducting the post-mortem, found 30 injuries on the body of the victim. Officiating senior medical officer (SMO) Narinder Singh said the main injuries were on the neck, hips and the head.

“There were multiple stab wounds on the victim’s body. We have collected viscera for further examination to check whether he had consumed any intoxicant. We have also taken samples of his teeth, hair and blood for the DNA test. The exact reason of the death will be clear from the final report,” he added.

The body was cremated after the post-mortem when no one came to claim it even after 72 hours.