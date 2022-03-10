Ludhiana Election 2022 Result LIVE: Counting of votes for 14 assembly segments in the Ludhiana district will begin at 8 AM. Ludhiana district has fourteen assembly segments—Khanna, Samrala, Sahnewal, Ludhiana East, Ludhiana South, Atam Nagar, Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana West, Ludhiana North, Gill, Payal, Dakha, Raikot, and Jagraon. Ludhiana went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on February 20, 2022. The district falls under the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.Also Read - Bholath, Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi, Phagwara Election Result 2022 LIVE: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8 AM

All necessary arrangements have been made for the counting. The postal ballots will be counted first, and then the votes polled in the EVMs will be counted. While a final picture will be clear by noon, the first trends are expected to pour around 8 am. Follow our updates for the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting centers.