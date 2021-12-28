New Delhi: The German police have arrested Sikh for Justice (SFJ) terrorist Jaswinder Singh Multani in Germany, for his alleged involvement in the blast at a Ludhiana court on December 23 and planning to target Delhi and Mumbai. Jaswinder Singh Multani (45) is a close associate of SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu and is reportedly involved in separatist activities.Also Read - Ludhiana Court Blast: Man Killed in Explosion Identified as Dismissed Punjab Cop, Tattoo Helped in Identification, Says Report

According to media reports, Multani was picked up by the Federal Police from Erfurt after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government requested the German authorities to arrest the pro-Khalistan radical who has links to Pakistani, and has been involved in smuggling of arms and ammunition from across the border into Punjab.

The blast at the Ludhiana court on Thursday (December 23) killed one person and injured at least five others. The initial probe indicated that he attack was carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfits through local gangsters.

The prime suspect – Gagandeep Singh – an ex-police personnel – was killed in the blast. As per reports, the blast occurred in a women’s washroom on the third floor inside the court premises. Visuals from the site showed walls and parts of the ceiling damaged in the third-floor washroom of courtroom no. 14.

On February 7, the Punjab Police arrested four people belonging to Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Ferozepur and recovered eight countrymade pistols along with ammunition. The arrested people procured the illegal arms to carry out radical activities in Punjab, according to police.

The police later arrested another man named Jeevan Singh, who was radicalised by Germany-based pro-Khalistan leader Multani on social media to target key farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal. Multani also sent funds to Singh for arranging locally made weapons for targeting Rajewal, who is the president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union-Rajewal.

According to recent reports, Multani was planning to send explosive material from Pakistan for Punjab-based operatives to carry out terrorist activities.

Founded in 2007, SFJ is a primarily US-based organistaion that has been demanding a seperate homeland for Sikhs in Punjab, dubbed “khalistan.” The outfit was banned by the Indian government in 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for promoting secession and violent militancy in Pujab.