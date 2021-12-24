Ludhiana: Intelligence agencies had received several strong inputs about the possibility of Pakistan’s ISI and pro-Khalistan terror outfits carrying out multiple terror attacks on sensitive buildings and crowded areas in Punjab. A report in India Today also said that the intelligence had also three alerts regarding the attack. The latest alert was issued on Thursday when the Ludhiana district court blast occurred.Also Read - Ludhiana Court Blast: Section 144 Imposed In City, Amit Shah Briefed | Top Developments

The alerts, according to the report, were issued on July 9, December 7 and December 23 — on the day of the blast. The alerts also mentioned that IED could be used in the attacks. Pakistan-backed Babbar Khalsa is suspected to be behind the Ludhiana court blast, according to sources. Also Read - High Alert in Punjab After 2 Killed in Ludhiana Court Blast; MHA Seeks Report | 10 Points

A senior officer said that after the Red Fort incident, intelligence agencies were on their toes in Punjab to keep a close watch on Khalistan forces trying to revive their movement. The handlers based in Pakistan were giving instructions to their on-ground workers to execute terror activities in Punjab. Many of such attempts were foiled in a joint operation with state police, he added. Also Read - Punjab: 22-Year-Old Woman Raped At Gunpoint By Friend In Zirakpur

According to reports, the explosion took place in a washroom on the second floor of the District and Sessions Court complex in Ludhiana around 12:22 pm.

“We got specific inputs regarding locals gangs have been hired and radicalized to revive Khalistan movement that was backed by Pakistan’s ISI. We shared these inputs with local police and an operation to conducted across the state to prepare a list of criminals out on bail or absconding. The recoveries made in the last few months were just tip of an iceberg,” said a senior police officer told news agency ANI.

He added that the incident of grenade blast near the gate of the Army cantonment in Pathankot in November was also a terror activity executed by local criminals.

“This year around 42 drone sightings of unmanned aerial vehicles near Punjab were reported and many more remained unreported. The explosives and small arms were dropped using the drone from Pakistan side will be used to destabilize peace in the state,” said a senior officer.

In the last five months, Punjab Police has recovered seven tiffin bombs and more than 10 hand grenades from bordering towns.

In August this year, Punjab Police had arrested Gurmukh Singh, son of the nephew of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and recovered a huge amount of explosives from his possession. In the investigation, it was found that he was getting logistic support from Pakistan’s ISI and by other Pakistan-based pro-Khalistan terrorist groups to carry out multiple terror attacks in Punjab in its ongoing efforts to revive militancy before state elections.