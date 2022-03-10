Malerkotla Election Result LIVE: The counting of votes for the Malerkotla Assembly constituency that went to the polls on February 20 to begin at 8 AM and a final picture is expected to be clear by noon. Malerkotla is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in the Malwa region and Malerkotla district of Punjab. Malerkotla is part of Sangrur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,59,900 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 75,168 were male and 84,724 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender. In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,62,114 eligible electors, of which 80,038 were male,69,266 female, and 0 electors of the third gender.Also Read - Muslim youths become 'gau-rakshaks', save life of critically injured cow

Click To Check All The Latest Updates From Punjab Assembly Results 2022 Also Read - Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab: Section 144 imposed in Malerkotla citing communal tensions over 'desecration of Quran'

Malerkotla Election Result LIVE Update: