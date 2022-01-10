Chandigarh: Malvika Sood, sister of Bollywood actor, well-known for his philanthropic works, Sonu Sood joined the Congress in Punjab on Monday ahead of the state assembly polls. She joined the party in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Party’s state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. “It is very rare that a party chief and the chief minister both have gone to someone’s home to grant the honour, and she deserves it,” Sidhu said.Also Read - Supreme Court Lawyers Get Anonymous Call Claiming Responsibility For PM Modi's Security Breach

The joining in was held at the Sood residence in Punjab’s Moga district and the actor had last year in November said that his sister would join politics. Asked if Malvika Sood will fight the election from the Moga assembly constituency, CM Channi indicated that she would be the party’s choice. It’s a fortunate thing that a person from such a good family is coming to our party, Channi said. Also Read - PM Modi's Security Breach Hearing: Supreme Court to Form Three-Member Probe Panel Headed by Retired Judge

Welcoming Malvika Sood Sachar, sister of Social Worker & Actor, @SonuSood , into the party-fold. I am sure Malvika will serve the people with full honesty and integrity and help spread the message of the Congress party at the grass-root level.#SonuSoodWithCongress pic.twitter.com/yqxXV8hHCP — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) January 10, 2022

“It is a matter of great happiness for us that a young woman who has earned a name for herself by running an NGO and dedicated herself to the people’s service is joining our party,” Sidhu said while welcoming her into the Congress. Referring to Malvika Sood’s joining the Congress, Sidhu said, “In the cricketing world, it is called a game-changer.”

It's a fortunate thing that a person from such a good family is coming to our party: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi pic.twitter.com/KneiWsEI97 — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

Sonu Sood, who hails from Moga, had earlier also said that his sister has done a lot of “amazing” work in the past. The actor is known for his humanitarian works, both Sidhu and Channi said while talking to reporters. Speaking on the occasion, Malvika Sood said she has taken the political plunge to dedicate herself to serve the people.

