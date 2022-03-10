Mansa Election Result LIVE: Assembly constituency No.96 Mansa comprises of the following areas of Mansa district of Punjab: Panchayats Malikpur, Mansa Khurd of Mansa Kalan KC; KCs Phaphre Bhaike, Bhikhi, Joga, Bhaini Bagha, Bhikhi (Nagar Panchayat) and Mansa (Municipal Council) of Mansa Tehsil. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Nazar Singh Manshahia of AAP won in this seat defeating Manoj Bala of INC by a margin of 20,469 which was 11.74% of the total votes cast for the seat. AAP had a vote share of 40.49% in 2017 in this seat. This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.41% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.83%.Also Read - Gurdaspur, Dina Nagar, Qadian, Batala, Sri Hargobindpur, Fatehgarh Churian, Dera Baba Nanak Election 2022 Result LIVE: Counting Begins

Follow our updates for the latest trends and round-wise updates from the counting centre in Mansa. Also Read - Khanna, Samrala, Sahnewal, Ludhiana East, Ludhiana South, Atam Nagar, Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana West, Ludhiana North, Gill, Payal, Dakha, Raikot, Jagraon Election 2022 Result LIVE: AAP Leads