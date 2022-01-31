New Delhi: A short while after the Congress party announced its third list of candidates on Sunday for the upcoming Assembly polls in Punjab revealing that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will contest from two constituencies, Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took a dig at the Punjab CM on Twitter. Kejriwal said his party’s survey had already found that the Channi will lose the election and his contesting from two seats is an indication that the survey is true.Also Read - No Photos of Politicians, Only of BR Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh in Govt Offices if AAP Comes to Power in Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal

“I had said that according to our survey, Channi is losing from Chamkaur Sahib. Today, the Congress announced that he will contest the polls from two seats. Does it mean that the survey is right?” Kejriwal tweeted. Also Read - No New Tax Will Be Imposed In Punjab If AAP Comes To Power: Kejriwal Makes Big Promise Ahead of Polls

The Cognress has fielded Channi from the Bhadaur (SC) seat in Barnala district. The chief minister was earlier nominated from the Chamkaur Sahib (SC) seat, which he has been representing in the Assembly since 2007.

By fielding Channi from Bhadaur, the Congress is eying electoral gains in the politically-significant Malwa region, which has a good presence of Dalits, in addition to their concentration in the Doaba area.

The party would also hope to check the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) influence in the Sangrur-Barnala belt by fielding Channi from Bhadaur.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.