Tarn Taran: It was a scene straight out of the popular crime series on Netflix, Mirzapur. Like the finale episode of season 1, assailants broke into into a marriage hall and had a gunfight wherein a robber was shot dead and two policemen were injured in a Tarn Taran district town on Monday, an official said.

The incident took place in Patti town of the district where police got the information that some robbers had entered into a marriage place, Ferozepur Range's Deputy Inspector General of Police Hardyal Mann said.

On the information, the police team reached the marriage place, cordoned it off and challenged the robbers to surrender, he said.

The robbers, however, opened fire at the police, who also fired in retaliation, killing a robber, the DIG said.

Two policemen were also injured in the firing and were rushed hospital for treatment, the DIG said, adding, four other robbers were nabbed in the operation.

The robbers were nabbed by the police after seven instances of looting of petrol pumps in the district on Sunday. The gang that was equipped with firearms again started a string of robberies on Monday. They shot at a chemist at Naurangabad village leaving him injured. Then they shot another man at Dhotian village.

After their car ran out of petrol, they snatched a car from a man near Dera Sahib village. On getting information, police chased them. To dodge the police, they entered a marriage palace where a wedding function was on.

The police cordoned off the marriage palace following which the robbers fired at them, leading to panic among the people present at the marriage hall.

In the encounter that ensued, one of the robbers was killed and the others nabbed.

(With inputs rom PTI)