Hoshiarpur Result LIVE: Counting of votes for 7 assembly segments in the Hoshiarpur district will begin at 8 AM. Hoshiarpur district has seven assembly segments—Mukerian, Dasuya, Urmar, Sham Chaurasi, Hoshiarpur, Chabbewal, and Garhshankar. Hoshiarpur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on February 20, 2022. the district falls in the Doaba region of the state of Punjab.

All necessary arrangements have been made for the counting. The postal ballots will be counted first, and then the votes polled in the EVMs will be counted. While a final picture will be clear by noon, first trends are expected to pour around 8 am. Follow our updates for the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting center in the district.