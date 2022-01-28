New Delhi: In an shocking allegation, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s sister, Suman Toor said that he abandoned their old-aged mother after the death of their father in 1986 and she later died as a destitute woman at Delhi railway station in 1989. Addressing the media, Sidhu’s US-based sister – Suman Toor has alleged that her “cold-blooded” brother left their ‘depressed’ mother to die to “quench his lust to usurp family property”.Also Read - Amritsar East: BJP Fields Jagmohan Singh Raju, IAS Officer Who Took Voluntary Retirement, Against Sidhu In Punjab Polls

“We have seen very tough times. My mother was in the hospital for four months. I have documentary evidences of whatever I am claiming,” Suman Toor said. Also Read - Who Will Be Congress' CM Face In Punjab? Rahul Gandhi Says Decision to be Taken by Party Workers Soon

Suman Tur also demanded evidence from her brother for claiming that their mother had separated from their father. “Our mother had approached the court after Navjot Sidhu had claimed that there was a judicial separation between her and our father,” Tur said. Also Read - Punjab Election 2022: SAD Fields Bikram Singh Majithia Against Navjot Singh Sidhu From Amritsar East

Suman Tur claimed that she went to meet Navjot Sidhu on January 20 but he refused to meet her and didn’t open the door.

“I was compelled to address a press conference after attempts to contact Navjot Singh Sidhu failed. He has blocked me on his phone. His servants also do not open doors. I want justice for my mother,” Suman Tur said.

“I am a 70-year-old and revealing these things about our family is really tough,” she said.

