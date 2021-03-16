Chandigarh: Keeping in view the rising cases of coronavirus, the Rupnagar district administration in Punjab imposed night curfew from today till further order. The night curfew will be in place daily from 11 PM till 5 AM. However, during this curfew time, essential services will be allowed. Also Read - China Says Will Issue Visa to Foreigners Including Indians If They Take Chinese Vaccine Jabs

The development comes as Punjab on Tuesday recorded 1,843 fresh infections taking the tally to 1,99,573, while the death toll rose to 6,099 with 27 more fatalities. The number of active cases also increased from 11,550 on Sunday to 11,942 on Monday. Also Read - Gujarat Govt Imposes Night Curfew in 4 Cities Till March 31. Check Place & Timings Here

Jalandhar reported a maximum 372 fresh COVID-19 cases, Hoshiarpur 238, Ludhiana 226, Mohali and SBS Nagar 164 each, and Amritsar 147. The recovery count reached 1,81,532 after 1,399 more novel coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering. Also Read - Punjab PSEB Class 5 Exam 2021 Begins Today Amid Rising Corona Cases

There are 26 critical COVID-19 patients who are on ventilator support while 258 are on oxygen support. A total of 53,93,825 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing so far in the state.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu instructed all civil surgeons to motivate COVID-19 patients for early treatment at the health facilities. In an official statement, the minister said it was found that in 77.90 per cent COVID-19 cases, patients visit hospitals with severe symptoms at a late stage which is a major cause of high case fatality rate of the state.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 148 more cases, taking the infection count to 23,244, according to a medical bulletin. No coronavirus-related death was reported in the past 24-hours. The toll stands at 358.