New Delhi: A senior official of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has alleged that despite having intelligence inputs about protesters Punjab Police did not follow the 'blue book' and had not prepared a contingency route for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. Special Protection Group's (SPG) blue book lays down security guidelines for the protection of the Prime Minister.

"As per the blue book, the state police have to prepare contingency route for the protectee in case of any adverse situation like the one that happened in Punjab during PM's visit," the MHA official said.

He added that officials of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) were in contact with Punjab Police and had alerted them regarding the movement of protesters and Punjab Police officers assured them of complete protection to the VIP.

SPG personnel remain in close proximity to the PM while the rest of the security measures are taken care of by the state government. In case of any sudden developments, the state police update SPG and the movement of VIP are changed accordingly, added the official.

A team of MHA is seeking details of deployment, picket, rooftop deployment, barricades and other security measures taken by Punjab Police during PM Modi’s visit.

“A report has been demanded from intelligence agencies over the security lapse,” he added.

Political row over PM’s security breach:

PM Modi, who landed in Punjab’s Bathinda on Wednesday and had to take the road route to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur because of inclement weather, was stuck on a flyover due to a blockade by some farmers, an incident the Union Home Ministry described as a “major lapse” in his security.

The prime minister was scheduled to address a rally in Ferozepur, which was cancelled after the incident.

The incident has kicked up a massive political row with BJP alleging that the ruling Congress in Punjab “tried to physically harm” the prime minister, while other parties too attacked the state government over the law and order issue.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed regret but asserted that there was no security lapse.

The Congress accused the BJP of enacting a petty political drama over a “so-called breach” in the prime minister’s security.

MHA seeks report from Punjab govt, asks to take strict action against lapse:

The Home Ministry has taken cognizance of the “serious security lapse” and has sought a detailed report from the Punjab government. The state government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

The Home Ministry said in a statement that PM Modi landed at Bathinda on Wednesday morning from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out.

The statement said that when the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours. The Prime Minister proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police.

Around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister’s convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors.

The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes.

“This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister’s schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to the Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready,” the statement said.

“Also in view of the contingency plan, the Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed. After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda Airport,” it added.

It said only Punjab police knew the precise route of the PM and “never has such police behaviour been witnessed”.

(With inputs from ANI)