Zirakpur: A 22-year-woman was allegedly raped at gunpoint by her friend in Zirakpur when she asked for a lift from the suspect to her paying guest accommodation in Mohali. The suspect has been identified as Kulwinder Singh, a resident of Batala.

In her complaint, the victim stated that the incident happened on the night of October 29, when she was returning to Mohali from her home in Barnala on a bus. She called her friend to pick her up from the bus stop as she was carrying a lot of luggage.

Kushwinder, who was waiting for her in an SUV, picked her up from the bus stop around 8 pm. But instead of dropping her at her PG accommodation, he took her to a secluded spot. He then threatened her with a gun, raped her and abandoned her on the roadside.

The victim called a cab and reached her PG accommodation. The next day, she lodged a police complaint. She mentioned that Kushwinder hailed from Bathinda.

A case was registered under Sections 376 (rape), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.