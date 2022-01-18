Mohali: Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced AAP’s Punjab president Bhagwant Mann as the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly Elections. Addressing a gathering in Punjab’s Mohali, CM Kejriwal made the important announcement and said that Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur constituency Bhagwant Mann will be the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections.Also Read - Ahead of Polls, ED Raids Punjab CM's Nephew In Illegal Sand Mining Case; Congress Says 'BJP's Election Campaign Begins'

Earlier last week, Arvind Kejriwal has asked the people of Punjab to suggest names of their preferred choice for chief ministerial candidate and launched a mobile number for the purpose. He even stated that his own preference for the post is Bhagwant Mann, who is Punjab unit chief and the MP from Sangrur. Also Read - Is Channi Congress Pick For CM Face? Party Tweets Sonu Sood's Video To Make A Point. WATCH

Hence, to select the party’s chief minister face for Punjab, the Delhi chief minister launched a mobile number — 7074870748 — on which people can give their opinion till 5 pm on January 17 by recording their voice and sending a text or WhatsApp messages as to who should be the party’s chief ministerial candidate. Also Read - Punjab Election 2022: AAP To Announce CM Candidate Today, Will Bhagwant Mann Be The Choice Of People?

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.