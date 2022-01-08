Chandigarh: The Election Commission announced the complete schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab and four other states today. The EC also announced final result dates for Assembly elections 2022. The poll body convened a press conference and declared the schedule for the polls and results in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur. Besides the poll schedule, fresh COVID-19 protocols were also announced to conduct the elections safely amid the rising number of cases across India.Also Read - Assembly Election 2022 LIVE: Polls For 5 States to be Conducted in Total 7 Phases, Says Election Commissioner

The 2022 assembly elections will be held in Punjab in a single phase. Voting for Uttarakhand and Goa assembly elections will also be held in single phase on the same date. The 2022 assembly elections in all five states will be completed in seven phases.

Here’s the full schedule for Punjab Assembly Elections 2022:

Date of issue of notification – January 14

Last date for filing nomination – January 21

Voting day in Punjab in single phase (phase 2) – February 10

Date of counting of votes – March 10, 2022

Key candidates in Punjab CM’s race:

The major Chief Ministerial candidates in Punjab are as follows. As the Congress has not finalised its candidate amid infighting in the party, if the Congress government is reelected to power, either newly inducted Charanjit S Channi could retain his position or Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who seems to angling for the CM’s chair, could be chosen.

Former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh‘s party Punjab Lok Congress’ is in alliance with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Sanyukt. Amarinder Singh is likely to be the alliance’ CM if it wins the election.

Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur constituency in Punjab Bhagwant Mann could be the Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate for the 2022 Assembly polls. According to sources, the party has made up its mind to make Bhagwant Mann the CM face for Punjab elections.

While the term of the current Uttar Pradesh assembly is ending in May, those of the other four assemblies are ending on different dates in March.