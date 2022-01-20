Zee Opinion Poll For Punjab: Zee News in collaboration with DesignBoxed on Thursday conducted an opinion poll for the upcoming Punjab Assembly Election 2022 and predicted hung assembly for the state with Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerging as the single largest party. In the opinion poll, the AAP and Congress were projected to win 36-39 and 35-38 seats respectively in the stateAlso Read - Zee News Opinion Poll For Punjab: Charanjit Singh Channi Emerges As Most Preferred CM Candidate

It must be noted that in 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, the Congress had won 77 out of 117 total seats and the AAP came in second by winning 20 seats and forming the opposition in Punjab. Also Read - Malwa (Punjab): AAP Races Ahead of Congress With 28-30 Seats, Congress 19-21 As Per Zee Opinion Poll

As per the opinion poll by Zee News, the AAP emerged as the single largest party with 36-39 seats and the Congress came second with the projection of 35 to 38 seats. The BJP is likely to be limited to 4 to 7 seats in the state polls, the survey predicted. Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll For Punjab's Doaba: SAD Likely to Get 9-11 Seats, Congress May Win 7-8 Seats

Among the strong contestants, incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi emerged as the most popular choice for CM post despite the Congress losing in vote share.

High-profile candidates from VIP seats:

Zee News also conducted survey on high-profile candidates from VIP seats and predicted victory for current CM Charanjit Singh Channi from Chamkaur Sahib constituency. Likewise, Punjab Lok Congress Chief Captain Amarinder Singh was projected to win from Patiala.

In the survey, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is projected to win from Amritsar East, while AAP’s CM candidate Bhagwant Mann is likely to win from Dhuri constituency.

SAD leader Parkash Singh Badal was projected to win from Lambi constituency and another prominent SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia was predicted to win from Majitha seat.

Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: All you need to know

Last week, the Election Commission had announced its decision to postpone the Punjab Assembly Election and now voting in the state will be held on February 20 instead of 14 as originally scheduled. The decision was made after a meeting of the EC to discuss the demands of Punjab’s political parties and leaders to defer the assembly polls in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

COVID protocols for Punjab Assembly Election 2022:

No physical election rallies, roadshows yatras allowed in 5 states till January 15 due to the COVID situation

Physical rallies during campaign, if allowed later, must follow Covid-19 guidelines

Political parties and candidates advised to conduct their election campaign in digital or virtual modes as much as possible

Polling time in all five states to be increased by one hour

No victory procession to be allowed post-results

All personnel on election duty will be doubly-vaccinated and also eligible for precautionary third dose to ensure Covid-safe polls

Methodology And Survey Details

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 117 seats of poll-bound Punjab between December 10, 2021, to January 15, 2022. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision.

The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.