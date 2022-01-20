New Delhi: With less than a month to go for the assembly elections in Punjab, Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll has presented a snapshot projection of where the political parties of Punjab stand ahead of the high-voltage battle in the state. To ascertain the public opinion before the polls in Punjab, Zee News in association with DesignBoxed has divided Punjab into three regions Malwa, Doaba and Majha. Out of these three regions that include 117 Assembly seats, Malwa is the biggest of the three regions, with 69 Assembly seats in 15 districts. This region has some of the important seats including Patiala, Bathinda, Sangrur,Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll For Punjab's Doaba: SAD Likely to Get 9-11 Seats, Congress May Win 7-8 Seats

And, as political parties gear up to launch an intensive campaign plan for the Punjab Assembly Elections, Zee News’ opinion poll has projected a win for Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Malwa region. As per the poll survey, in Malwa, the AAP is projected to bag 28-30 of the total 117 seats, Congress 19-21 seats, SAD 13-14 seats, BJP 2-3 seats, and others 2-4 Assembly seats, respectively in the upcoming polls. Also Read - #ZeeOpinionPoll For Malwa (Punjab): AAP Likely to Emerge as Largest Party With 28-30 Seats; Channi Leads Race for CM Post | LIVE

With its 117 seats, Punjab goes to the polls on February 20, and results of the same will be announced on March 10. Of the number of parties in fray like Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Punjab Lok Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Zee News’ survey has made a promising projection for AAP. Also Read - Punjab Election 2022: AAP CM Candidate Bhagwant Mann To Contest From Dhuri

This opinion poll was jointly conducted by Zee News in association with DesignBoxed – a political campaign management company, that has a long experience of conducting opinion polls. In terms of sample size, this is also the largest opinion poll ever conducted in the history of India.

People’s Choice of Chief Minister from Punjab’s Malwa

Charanjit Singh Channi (CONGRESS) 31%

Bhagwant Mann (AAP) 24%

Sukhbir Singh Badal (SAD) 22%

Captain Amarinder Singh (Punjab Lok Congress) 8%

Navjot Singh Sidhu (CONGRESS) 5%

Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) 10%

Which Party Will Win How many Seats from Malwa

CONGRESS 19-21

SHIROMANI AKALI DAL (SAD) + 13-14

BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) + 2-3

AAM AADMI PARTY(AAP) 28-30

OTHERS 2-4

In the 2017 Assembly elections, Congress had won 40 out of 69 seats in the Malwa region. SAD-BJP alliance won 8 seats, AAP won 18 seats and others won 3 seats.

Which Party will get what percentage of votes in Punjab’s Malwa CONGRESS 29% SHIROMANI AKALI DAL (SAD) + 26% BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) + 4% AAM AADMI PARTY(AAP) 36% OTHERS 5%

Methodology And Survey Details

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 117 seats of poll-bound Punjab between December 5, 2021, to January 16, 2022. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision.

The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.