Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday announced its first list of candidates for 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. As per the list, Jai Kishan Roudi will contest from Garhshankar, and Baljinder Kaur from Talwandi Sabo, while Saravjit Kaur Manuke will fight from Jagraon seats. These candidates are among 7 other sitting MLAs who will be fighting the upcoming assembly polls in Punjab. In the first list, a total of 10 candidates have been announced.

It must be noted that the assembly elections in seven states including Punjab are due to be held in 2022.

Full list here:

Apart from Punjab, other four states such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur will go to polls early next year, while elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat will be held in the later part of the year.