Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released its fifth list of 15 candidates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly Elections 2022. With this, the total number of candidates announced by the party so far has reached to 88. The party has fielded Dr Charanjit Singh from Sri Chamkaur Sahib, the assembly seat of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

The fifteen candidates announced by the AAP are as follows: Gurdeep Singh Randhawa (Dera Baba Nanak), Baldev Singh Median (Raja Sansi), Manju Rana (Kapurthala), Rattan Singh Kakarkalan (Shahkot), Sheetal Angural (Jalandhar West), Jeet Lal Bhatti (Adampur), Kuljit Singh Sarhal (Banga), Dr Charanjit Sri (Sri Chamkaur Sahib), Kulwant Singh (SAS Nagar), Rupinder Singh Happy (Bassi Pathana), Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina (Ludhiana West), Ranveer Singh Bhullar (Firozpur City). Also Read - Highlights Of The Day: PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 2 Lakh Each For Kin Of Muzaffarpur Tragedy Victims

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) releases fifth list of 15 candidates for 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections AAP has nominated Dr. Charanjit Singh from Sri Chamkaur Sahib, the seat of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi pic.twitter.com/0s1ktepgpo — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

The party released its fourth list on Sunday. According to the list, Ranjit Singh Rana will contest from Bholath, Inderjit Kaur from Nakodar, Gurdhian Singh from Mukerian, Karamvir Singh from Dasuya, Jasvir Singh Gill from Urmur, Lakhbir Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib and Tarunpreet Singh from Khanna. Hakam Singh will contest from Raikot, Devinder Singh from Dharamkot and Ashu Banger from Ferozepur Central. Amandeep Singh will fight from Balluana, Vijay Singla from Mansa, Narinder Kaur from Sangrur and Kuljit Singh Randhawa from Dera Bassi.