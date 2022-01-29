Amritsar: Punjab Congress chief and party’s candidate from Amritsar East, Navjot Singh Sidhu filed his nomination from the Assembly constituency for the upcoming legislative elections on Saturday. Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination, Sidhu said, “I don’t want to turn “Loktantra (democracy) into Dandatantra” (force)…This city had, have, and will continue to have its faith in the Congress.”Also Read - Navjot Singh Sidhu vs Bikram Singh Majithia: Who Will Win The Majha Votes In Hot Seat Of Amritsar East?

Sidhu is a sitting MLA from the seat. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has fielded former Punjab Minister Bikram Singh Majithia against him in Amritsar East.

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday accused Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu of having “failed” the people of Amritsar East as their representative as he filed his nomination papers from Amritsar East. Earlier, Majithia also filed his nomination papers from Majitha constituency, from where he is the sitting MLA.

Hitting back at Majithia after filing his nomination, Sidhu dared him to file his nomination only from Amritsar East seat and not two seats. “If you have guts then leave Majitha and contest elections only from the Amritsar East,” Sidhu said in a jibe directed at Majithia.

Punjab will go to assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.