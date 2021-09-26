Chandigarh: Ahead of the Punjab cabinet expansion on Sunday, several Congress leaders demanded to drop Rana Gurjeet Singh’s name from the list of new ministers who will be sworn in.Also Read - UP Cabinet Expansion Today: Jitin Prasada Among 7 New Faces Likely to be Inducted | List of Probables Here

In a joint letter to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, six Congress MLAs and a former PCC president asked to remove Rana Gurjeet Singh from the proposed cabinet birth due to his alleged involvement in a mining scandal.

The Congress leaders demanded that instead of him, ‘a clean Dalit face’ should be elevated as minister in view of the upcoming polls.