Chandigarh: As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Punjab, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh expressed concern that the UK strain of COVID-19 might be spreading fast in the state.

Out of the 401 samples sent for genome sequencing by the Punjab government, 81 per cent show new UK variant, said Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to Punjab CM.

The Punjab government official also said that the UK coronavirus strain has found to be infecting young people more.

Amarinder Singh has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expland the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Punjab and include those under the age of 60 in the people eligible to get inoculated.