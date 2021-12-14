Chandigarh: Punjab Cabinet has decided to provide 25,000 newly constructed houses to those under Economically Weaker Section (EWS), chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced in Chandigarh. Houses will be given in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, and Mohali. Thereafter the government on Tuesday approved invitation of applications for allotment of 25,000 EWS houses to be constructed by various Urban Development Authorities.Also Read - Channi is New Punjab CM But We'll Fight 2022 Polls Under Sidhu's Leadership, Says Congress; Sunil Jakhar Calls The Statement 'Baffling'

According to an official statement issued by Chief Minister’s Office, the applications for these houses along with necessary documents would be invited as per approved policy and the dwelling units would have a carpet area of approximately 30 square metres.

“This pro-poor scheme would be instrumental in benefitting nearly 25000 EWS families of the state, who do not own a dwelling unit will get ownership of the same for a healthy and safer lifestyle,” the CMO said.

“At present, around 397.048-acre land is available for EWS housing in all the development authorities viz. GMADA (233.588 acre), GLADA (73.29 acre), PDA (16.52 acre), BDA (13.48 acre), JDA (11.25 acre) and ADA (48.92 acre),” it said.

The statement also said that a Public Sector Undertaking of the Government of India has been recently engaged through the open selection process as Project Management Consultants (PMC) for this project for an end to end execution of the project with basic steps including developing a web portal to invite applications, analysing market demand, preparation of DPR, monitoring of all construction activity, ensuring the quality of the same and keeping a strict vigil until handing it over to respective RWA.

In every EWS pocket, 80 per cent of area will be for houses @ 85 units per acre, while 20 per cent area will be left for a school, dispensary, playground and community centre.

The Punjab EWS Housing policy was approved by Cabinet on March 9, 2021, as such 25,000 EWS houses would be constructed by the Special Urban Planning and Development Authorities under the Umbrella of the Housing and Urban Development department.

With a view to give relief to developers and boost the Real Estate sector in the State, the Cabinet has decided to reduce 10 per cent simple interest as well as 3 per cent penal interest on outstanding dues of developers such as of EDC to 8.5 per cent compounded annually in Urban Development Authorities.

Besides, the Cabinet also decided to drop normal and penal rates of interest to 7.5 per cent compounded annually and 10 per cent compounded annually in future for new as well as ongoing projects.

Under both the policies approved by the Cabinet, the labour and cartage work besides transportation of foodgrains would be allocated through a competitive and transparent online tender system, the statement added.

(With ANI inputs)