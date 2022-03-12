Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party’s Bhagwant Mann, who is set to become the new Punjab Chief Minister, on Saturday staked claim to form government in the state after meeting Governor Banwarilal Purohit. After the meeting, the Punjab CM-designate told reporters outside the Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh that he handed over a letter of support of AAP MLAs to the governor who accepted it.Also Read - Don't Get Arrogant: Bhagwant Mann's Message To Newly-Elected MLAs

“We staked claim to form the government and the governor sahib approved it,” said Mann. Also Read - Bhagwant Mann To Take Oath As New Punjab CM On March 16

#Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann meets Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh, stakes claim to form the government in the state. pic.twitter.com/Wr8pYyttSA — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

Also Read - Bhagwant Mann Gives Victory Speech as AAP Heads For Clean Sweep, Will Take Oath at Bhagat Singh's Village

The 48-year-old Mann was elected the AAP Legislature Party leader at a meeting of the party MLAs in Mohali on Friday.

Mann said the swearing-in ceremony will be held at 12:30 pm on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr district.

Mann has invited AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his swearing-in ceremony.

“People from houses across Punjab will come to the ceremony, they will also pay tribute to Bhagat Singh. We will have a good cabinet, historic decisions – that were never made before – will be made. So, you will have to wait,” Mann said while addressing the media.

I met Gov, handed over letter of support from our MLAs & staked claim to form Govt. He told me to tell him wherever we want to hold swearing-in ceremony. It'll be held at the native village of Bhagat Singh, Khatkar Kalan at 12.30 pm on March 16: Punjab CM -designate Bhagwant Mann pic.twitter.com/QnUwfhwNsS — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

The AAP romped home by winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly.

It decimated the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine and its candidates defeated several stalwarts, including the outgoing chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and former chief minister Amarinder Singh.