Chandigarh: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday will announce AAP's chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab Assembly polls. "The name of the party's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab Assembly elections will be announced tomorrow at 12 noon," Kejriwal told reporters on Monday.

Kejriwal had last week released a phone number and asked people of Punjab to respond to tell them who they want to see as AAP's chief ministerial face. At the same press conference, he had said that the party was keen to give the responsibility to Bhagwant Mann, but he himself suggested the idea of asking for people's choice.

The AAP, reportedly, has received around 22 lakh responses under its campaign to elect its CM face for the Assembly polls.

Kejriwal had ruled himself out of the race when the drive was launched last week and said the name of the candidate for the top post will be announced after getting the feedback of people.

The people of Punjab have been asked to give their choice through SMS, WhatsApp or voice message on mobile number 7074870748 till 5pm on Monday.

AAP, meanwhile, released its 10th list of candidates for the Punjab assembly elections.

Voting for Punjab’s 117 assembly seats will be held in a single phase on February 14. The results will be declared on March 10.

In the 2017 assembly polls, the Congress had won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party government after 10 years.

The AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats, followed by the SAD which managed victory on 15 seats. The BJP had secured three seats.