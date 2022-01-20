Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) CM candidate Bhagwant Mann will contest from Dhuri constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab, ANI quoted sources as saying. The Dhuri constituency falls under Punjab’s Sangrur. Mann, who heads the AAP’s Punjab unit, is a 2-term and sitting MP from the state’s Sangrur parliamentary constituency.Also Read - AAP Posts Hilarious 'Mast Kalandar' Video as Party Announces Bhagwant Mann as Punjab CM Face | Watch

Punjab polls | AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann to contest from Dhuri, Sangrur district, Punjab: Sources (file photo) pic.twitter.com/OVZrZALVif — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2022

