Chandigarh: In a massive setback to Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Congress on Monday veiledly declared that Charanjit Singh Channi will be the party's Chief Ministerial candidates for the Punjab assembly elections 2022. The grand old party tweeted a short video of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood in which he states that the "real Chief Minister is the one who does not have to tell he is the Chief Ministerial candidate."

Sood, whose sister Malvika Sood is a Congress candidate from the Moga constituency, was heard saying that the real Chief Minister, the real king is the one who has to be forcibly brought to the chair and who does not have to struggle for it.

"The real chief minister, the real king is the one who has to forcibly brought to the chair and who does not have to struggle for it and does not have to state that I am CM candidate, I deserve it. He should be such a backbencher, who is brought from behind and told that you deserve it. Such a chief minister can bring change in the country," Sood said in the video.

Captioning the video clip, the Congress in Hindi has said, “Punjab is saying we will empower one and all with our stamp.”

It is to be noted that Punjab Congress unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is not seen in the 36-seconds-long clip.

Hours after the video was posted by the official Twitter handle of Congress, the Punjab Youth Congress also echoed the message.

“History tells us that powerful people come from powerful places. History was wrong! Powerful people make places powerful #CongressHiAyegi,” the Punjab Youth Congress tweeted along with a video of the chief minister taking part in various events and addressing rallies.

Channi, was appointed as Punjab chief minister after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the post in September last year amid a months-long tussle with Sidhu. Amarinder Singh formed his own party to contest the Assembly polls in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Channi, who is the first Dalit chief minister in the state, had a few days ago said that the Congress should declare its chief ministerial candidate and pointed out that it has been seen in the past that doing so has favoured the party reap electoral gains.

However, the Congress has not named a chief ministerial candidate. The party will go to the elections under “collective leadership”, it said.