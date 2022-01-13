Chandigarh: A day after saying that the Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab elections will be revealed in a week’s time, the party’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asked people of the state to name their choice for CM. Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Kejriwal, launched the ‘Janata chunegi apna CM’ drive, wherein voters are asked to dial a phone number (7074870748) and name their choice for CM. The drive extends till the evening of January 17.Also Read - Punjab Assembly Election 2022: Kharar SDM Issues Notice To AAP For Violating Code of Conduct During Door-to-door Campaign

"The people of Punjab can call, WhatsApp or SMS on 7074870748 and name their choice. The phone number will be open till 5 PM on Jan 17. We will go through the responses and based on the feedback, AAP will select its Chief Minister candidate," Kejriwal told reporters.

Kejriwal, however, said that he wanted to pitch for the party’s Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann as the Chief Minister. “Bhagwant Mann is very dear to me, he is like a younger brother. I was also saying that we should make him the CM face for Punjab Assembly elections, but he (Mann) said let the people of Punjab decide this,” Kejriwal said.

Mann, according to several media reports, is the frontrunner to be the chief ministerial nominee in Punjab for neighbouring Delhi’s ruling party, as it seeks to expand itself beyond the national capital. A former stand-up comic, Mann also represents the Sangrur constituency in Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal also spoke on the AAP’s chances in the polls, saying that surveys have projected that it is forming government with 57-60 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly.

Punjab will vote in a single phase on February 14, with counting of votes to take place on March 10. Currently, the state has a Congress government, while the Aam Aadmi Party is the principal opposition. Charanjit Singh Channi is the incumbent chief minister.