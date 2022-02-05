New Delhi: As the assembly election is nearing, questions on the friendship between Capt. Amarinder Singh and Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam are again being raised by the Congress party. And to clarify all the accusations Zee Media correspondent had a special conversation with Arusha Alam where the journalist spoke openly about her relationship with Captain and the internal politics of the Congress party.Also Read - Manish Tiwari Says 'No Secret' After Cong Skips Him From Star Campaigner List

Question- Do you any interest in Punjab elections? Also Read - Not A Supporting Actor: Navjot Singh Sidhu Amid Tussle Within Congress For CM Face in Punjab

Aroosa Alam – Yes, I have my eyes, I am actually a journalist and I keep watching Indian channels. I watch your channel too. Yes, of course there is interest in Punjab politics. Also Read - Ahead of Polls, ED Arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's Nephew in Sand Mining Case

Question- Aroosa Alam, will you wish Captain Amarinder the best because this time he has formed his own party, Punjab Lok Congress and what are you expecting?

Aroosa Alam- Yes, I have many prayers for him, he is a very well-mannered politician, who is needed in politics, right? Best wishes, of course. He is a warrior, I think he will win.

Question- There have been allegations against you too, be it Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa or other people of Congress, many questions have been raised continuously. How do you think you will respond to all the allegations that are being leveled against you?

Aroosa Alam– Look, I have given too many statements already. Now celebrate it well. All of these what I see. I call them a bunch of squabbles. Politics was shining with the help of a woman. Today everyone is sitting fighting with each other, taking out swords and you will see how much damage they will do to the party in Punjab. They have actually created a ruckus.

Question- Do you think that by taking the name of a woman they (opposition) are are doing politics? do you think they are confused?

Aroosa Alam– Yes, of course. A woman who has nothing to do with these things they have been dragging me.

WHO IS AROOSA ALAM?

Aroosa Alam is a defence journalist and the daughter of Akleem Akhtar (Rani General), a close associate of former Pakistan President General Yahya Khan. She is married and has two sons.

Aroosa Alam reportedly met Amarinder Singh during his visit to Pakistan in 2004. Since then, Aroosa Alam has visited India on several occasions and has been frequently seen with Amarinder Singh.

Amarinder Singh said Aroosa Alam had been coming to India for the past 16 years with due clearance from the government. Singh also clarified that he sponsored Aroosa Alam’s visa for the past 16 years.

When Congress returned to power in 2017, Aroosa was among the VVIP guests to attend Amarinder Singh’s swearing-in ceremony. Aroosa Alam also attended the launch of Amarinder Singh’s biography “The People’s Maharaja” in 2017. It has a chapter on Amarinder Singh’s relationship with Aroosa.