Moga: The Election Commission on Sunday stopped Bollywood actor Sonu Sood from visiting the polling booths in Moga, from where his sister is contesting election on a Congress ticket. Sonu Sood has been accused of trying to influence the voters. The ECI has also impounded Sonu sood’s car to stop him from going to various boots after a complaint was lodged by Shiromani Akali Dal. According to reports, he has been asked by EC officials to remain at his place.Also Read - Punjab Elections: Sonu Sood Booked in Moga For Violating Poll Orders

“Sonu Sood was trying to enter a polling booth. During this, his car was confiscated and he was sent home. Action will be taken against him if he steps out of his house,” Moga District PRO Pradbhdeep Singh said. Also Read - Threats Calls Being Made By People Of Akali Dal At Various Polling Booths, Went To Check: Sonu Sood On EC Heat

Soon after his car was impounded, the actor said, “We got to know of threat calls at various booths by opposition, especially the people of Akali Dal. Money being distributed at some booths. So it’s our duty to go check and ensure fair elections. That is why we had gone out. Now, we’re at home. There should be fair polls.” Also Read - Will Akali Dal-BSP Alliance Tie Up With BJP After Punjab Polls? What Bikram Majithia Said

We got to know of threat calls at various booths by opposition, especially the people of Akali Dal. Money being distributed at some booths. So it's our duty to go check & ensure fair elections. That's why we had gone out. Now, we're at home. There should be fair polls: Sonu Sood pic.twitter.com/Va93f3V7zH — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022

Later, Sonu Sood took to social media to allege that candidates of other parties in Moga constituency were buying votes. “The Election Commission should take immediate action regarding this,” he tweeted, tagging the state police chief besides Moga police.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Harish Nayyar has asked Moga SSP for a report.

Polling for Punjab’s 117 Assembly seats began from 8 am on Sunday. Over 2.14 crore voters are set to decide the fate of 1,304 candidates contesting for Punjab assembly seats today. Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have emerged as the main rivals in the multi-cornered contest while Captain Amarinder Singh, who quit Congress last year and formed his own party, is fighting for his relevance in Punjab politics.