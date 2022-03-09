Besides, one can also watch Zee News’ Live TV online from anywhere for the fastest updates on vote counting and trend analysis. The Live streaming of the ZEE News is available here https://zeenews.india.com/hindi/live-tv . Stay tuned to this place for 360-degree coverage on each and every seat of the state.

For Punjab Assembly elections Results 2022, one can also watch Zee Punjab Haryana. The Live streaming of Zee Punjab Haryana is available here—https://zeenews.india.com/hindi/zeephh/live-tv.

Election 2022 Results Live Stream On Social Media

Apart from TV channels, you can watch live coverage of the Zee Elections 2022 Result on YouTube and popular video streaming website and app Zee5. One can also read poll-related stories on their phone by downloading India.com’s app on their Android or iOS handset.

English website:

https://www.india.com/

Hindi website:

https://www.india.com/hindi-news/

Punjab recorded an average voter turnout of 65.50 per cent on Sunday (Feb 20), which is lower as compared to voter turnout in 2017 when it was over 77 per cent. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s data, Mansa recorded the highest voter turnout with 77.21 per cent followed by Sri Muktsar sahib with 74.12 per cent.